Bennet Introduces Key Colorado Priorities as Amendments to Senate Appropriations Bill

Washington, D.C. – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced and supported multiple agriculture and public lands priorities as amendments to the package of four appropriations bills (or “minibus”) introduced in the Senate last week.

“There is a lot of important work that we should be doing in the Senate. This includes protecting and maintaining our public lands, and expanding overseas markets for our farmers and ranchers,” said Bennet. “I’ll continue to look for every opportunity to move these Colorado priorities forward.”

Bennet-led amendments include:

Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act : Introduced by Bennet and U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse (CO-2), the CORE Act would protect approximately 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado, establishing new wilderness areas and safeguarding existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the economy for future generations. This amendment mirrors the language of the CORE Act that passed the House Committee on Natural Resources in June, and will be considered on the House floor this week. The amendment text is available HERE

Agricultural Export Expansion Act : This amendment is modeled after the Agricultural Export Expansion Act , a bill introduced by Bennet and U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.) in May to remove a major hurdle for farmers and ranchers to selling American agricultural products in the Cuban market. Bennet was joined by U.S. Senators Angus King (I-Maine), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), and Mark Warner (D-Va.) in filing this amendment. The amendment text is available HERE

Increased Scrutiny of Oil and Gas Lease Sales Near National Parks : This amendment would require the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to conduct additional review to consider the potential effects of oil and gas lease sales within 15 miles of National Parks on local economies, recreation, and wildlife. It also allows for greater public participation in the lease sale process. The amendment text is available HERE

Forest Service Legacy Roads and Trails : This amendment would help address the U.S. Forest Service’s significant maintenance backlog by establishing a program to repair and maintain Forest Service roads, trails, and bridges. It would also improve wildlife habitat by ensuring the Forest Service decommissions unneeded roads and trails and restores degraded habitat. The amendment text is available HERE

Bennet-backed amendments include:

Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP) : Bennet joined U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on an amendment to fully fund CFLRP at $80 million. As Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry, Bennet led the effort to double the authorized funding for CFLRP in the 2018 Farm Bill to $80 million, but the current minibus only provides $40 million. The amendment text is available HERE

Ski Area Fee Retention Act : Bennet and U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) introduced an amendment to ensure that the fees generated by ski areas would be retained in the National Forests they are generated in. This would provide the Forest Service more resources in heavily trafficked forests, such as the White River National Forest in Colorado, for permit administration and review. The amendment mirrors the bill introduced by Bennet and Gardner in June.

