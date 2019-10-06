ADULT CONGENITAL HEART ASSOCIATION’S WALK FOR 1 IN 100 COMES TO DENVER

DENVER — The Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) will host the Denver Walk for 1 in 100 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Denver City Park Pavilion. ACHA, the only nonprofit in the country dedicated solely to the unique needs of the 1.4 million adults born with heart defects, has set a goal to gather 350 walkers and raise $55,000 at this festive Halloween-themed event. Denver’s Walk for 1 in 100 is one of 14 similar events ACHA is hosting nationwide in 2019 to raise money for outreach, education, research and more.

“Walk for 1 in 100 helps to energize our network of congenital heart disease (CHD) patients, supporters, and medical professionals in communities across the country and to increase knowledge of the specialized care that those born with heart defects need throughout their lifetimes,” said Mark Roeder, ACHA President and CEO. “Funds generated through the Denver Walk will support the ACHA ACHD Accreditation Program, which is working to elevate and standardize care for the adult congenital heart disease population nationwide. In addition, Walk for 1 in 100 helps to fund cutting-edge medical research, advocacy efforts and various educational and outreach initiatives. We look forward to meeting new friends in all our Walk for 1 in 100 communities this year!”

Walk for 1 in 100 was created to empower all of those who were born with a heart defect, their loved ones, and the medical community that cares for them, such as Derek Patton, Captain of Team D-Pat from Colorado Springs.

“I walk for 1 in 100, along with my family and friends, because I am a 32-year-old survivor of CHD. My goal, as well as others in the ACHA community, is to continue to expand support for the mission and values of ACHA while also demonstrating the strength and resiliency that all CHD survivors possess,” said Patton. “I have never known a day that I haven’t been supported and cared for and I have this amazing organization, along with my excellent healthcare providers, to thank for this! Let’s fight CHD together—one heart at a time.”

The approximately 1-mile walk around the Ferril Lake from Denver’s City Park Pavilion includes views of the Rockies, a DJ, warm beverages, pastries, bagels, and fun for all ages—Halloween costumes are welcome and encouraged! For more details or to register for a walk, please visit www.walk1in100.org.

