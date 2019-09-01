WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT MONTH KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 1ST

(DENVER) — September is National Workforce Development Month and the month-long celebration will feature workshops, open houses, hiring events (both in person and online), employer seminars, presentations and symposiums throughout Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), state and county-run Workforce Centers and partners will be showcasing resources and services to both employers and jobseekers, while also highlighting initiatives and career opportunities within some of Colorado’s key industries.

The first week of Workforce Development Month is focused on apprenticeships, where CDLE will be highlighting apprenticeship opportunities throughout the state. Apprenticeships across many industries continue to emerge nationally. In the years ahead, apprenticeships will play a significant role in virtually all industries and, in fact, in the future of work.

In weeks two, three and four, Workforce Development Month will concentrate on several industries that are having a broad, statewide impact on Colorado’s future. The second week will be devoted to the education sector, with an emphasis on career paths, specifically within early childhood education. Week three will spotlight healthcare and week four will target energy.

Just a few of the scheduled events include:

Wednesday, Sept 4: Seven Steps to Getting the Job You Want (Greeley)

8:30am – 12:30 pm, 918 10th St, Greeley, CO 80631

Thursday, Sept 5: Correctional Services Hiring Event (La Junta)

9am – 11am, La Junta Workforce Center, 308 Santa Fe Ave, La Junta, CO 81050

Tuesday, Sept 10: Government Job Fair (Englewood)

1pm – 4pm, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, CO 80110

Wednesday, Sept 11: Job Search Safari (Boulder)

9am – 12pm, 5755 Central Ave, Suite B, Boulder, CO 80301

Wednesday, Sept 18: Path to Payday Job Fair (Denver)

11am – 1pm, 1200 Federal Blvd, Richard Castro Building, 1st floor, Denver, CO 80204

A full calendar of events and Colorado Workforce Center locations is available at www.COWorkforce.gov. Throughout the month, events will also be posted to CDLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

