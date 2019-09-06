Stop signs installed
Lighted stop signs were installed at 88th Avenue and Highway 79, Bennett, on Sept. 5. The intersection has been the site of several deaths this summer. Lighted signs were also installed at 144th and 79. Watch The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado for more information.
