Spinney Mountain State Park remains closed following damaged ensued from severe storm

| September 9, 2019

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — A severe thunderstorm late Tuesday night pounded Spinney Mountain and Eleven Mile State Parks with heavy rain and hail, followed by flash flooding, and Spinney Mountain remains closed from the damage caused by the storm.

An estimated 16 inches of hail was dumped over the area, with Spinney Mountain receiving the brunt of it. 

The gate is closed to the Spinney Mountain Access Road, which is impassable due to the damage ensued. The south boat ramp at Spinney Mountain is also in need of repairs, but the north side was unaffected. No timetable has been set for when Spinney Mountain will reopen, but it will be assessed on a daily basis as repairs are made and the roads dry out.

The Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area parking lot is accessible, but the access road below the dam is closed. CPW will be monitoring the Dream Stream to assess damage and high water conditions. 

Eleven Mile remains open on both shores. There were impacts to several campgrounds on the south side of Eleven Mile, but none that would affect any reservations.  

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and to expect road damage and debris along County Roads 92 and 59.

 

