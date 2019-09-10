Roxborough State Park’s Naturalist Guided Activities for September

ROXBOROUGH, Colo. — Come join the fun, learn about nature and watch Roxborough State Park change with the seasons. Park naturalists will lead you on a journey of discovery through our guided hikes and activities.

Programs, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, are free; however, please remember that all vehicles entering the park must purchase an $8 daily pass or display a valid annual pass. Please note: most programs require reservations. For information, and to register for programs, call the park at 303-973-3959.

Please sign up for all programs (except Moonlight Hikes) through Eventbrite by clicking here. A link to Eventbrite can be found on our website and on our events Facebook page. We will no longer be taking phone reservations, but please do call if you need assistance, As always, our program dates and events can be found on our website, in our Rambles Newsletter and on our Facebook page.

Sept. 12: Moonlight Hike – Friends Sponsored Program, 6 p.m.

Join Naturalists for an evening hike. Afterwards enjoy refreshments and other celestial delights. A fee of $8.00 per hiker is required. To reserve, send a check payable to the Friends of Roxborough to 4751 E. Roxborough Drive, Roxborough, CO 80125. We now take credit cards. Stop by or call-in to pay with credit card. There is an $8 gate entrance fee per vehicle entering the park. Children under 8 years old are not recommended and all others must be accompanied by an adult. We will send non-refundable tickets for confirmed hikes.

Sept. 13: Rox Ride, 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger golf cart around the Fountain Valley trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required, donations are requested. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 14: Celebrate Geology Day, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Geology is fun! Come learn on the patio and in the auditorium from our resident geologists and volunteers. BYOR (Bring Your Own Rock or fossil). We’ll help you identify it. Check out the park’s collection of rocks, minerals and fossils. Take a hike with a geologist and discover what makes Roxborough a geologic wonder. Don’t forget to check out the paleontology exhibit inside the visitor center. For Hikes: Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Schedule:

9:15 a.m. – South Rim Geology Hike

1 p.m. – Family Geology Hike

1:30 p.m. – Geology Presentation in Auditorium

12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Patio Demonstrations and Informational Tables

Sept. 14: Rox Revealed – Leave No Trace Trail, 9 a.m.

Join the Leave No Trace Team. Mark your calendars for this event – Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 14: Rox Ride, 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger golf cart around the Fountain Valley trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required, donations are requested. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 15: Guided Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m.

Grab your bird book and binoculars and join us for bird watching adventures. These hikes are for all ability levels. Dress for changing weather conditions. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 15: Rox Talk, 9 a.m. – Noon

Join Naturalist Mary Taylor on the patio for informal conversation about what rocks tell us about their origins and the environments in which they were formed. Reservations via Eventbrite are required.

Sept. 20: Rox Ride, 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger golf cart around the Fountain Valley trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required, donations are requested. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 21: How Black Bears Get Ready for Winter: Patio, 9 a.m.

Join Naturalist Linda Lawson. Mark your calendars for this event – Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 21: Rox Ride, 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger golf cart around the Fountain Valley trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required, donations are requested. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 22: Rox Talk, 9 a.m. – Noon

Join Naturalist Mary Taylor on the patio for informal conversation about what rocks tell us about their origins and the environments in which they were formed. Reservations via Eventbrite are required.

Sept. 22: Photographing Roxborough’s Landscapes and Flowers, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join Naturalist Bob Rabito for a day of photographic adventures! Bob is an award winning, professional photographer of 42 years. Start with a presentation in the auditorium to learn how to visualize your subjects as a photographer would and discuss various techniques such as cropping, composition, lighting, and background in order to get the final image you want. A hike will follow to photograph the beautiful flowers and landscapes of Roxborough using the approach and techniques you just learned. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 22: Junior Naturalist: Whoo’s Who in the Owl World, 1- 2 p.m.

Join Naturalist Ann Sarg and learn all about owls. Discover how they see in the dark, have great hearing, and fly silently. Discover what they eat and dissect an owl pellet. What’s an owl pellet? Join us and find out! Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 27: Rox Ride, 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger golf cart around the Fountain Valley trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required, donations are requested. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 28: Rox Revealed – Be Bear Aware: Patio, 9 a.m.

Join Naturalist Doris Cruze. Mark your calendars for this event – Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 28: Roxy Puppet Theater, 10 a.m.

Join the Puppet Players for fun, wild, and wacky tales of Roxborough wildlife. Ages: 8 years and younger, accompanied by an adult. Reservations via Eventbrite are required 24 hours prior. Meet at the visitor center.

Sept. 28: Rox Ride, 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger golf cart around the Fountain Valley trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required, donations are requested. Meet at the visitor center.

