PUC opens proceeding to collect information pursuant to Colorado Transmission Coordination Act

DENVER – The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) today opened a proceeding to gather input from stakeholders on the potential advantages and disadvantages of regional market participation by electric utilities.

The Colorado Transmission Coordination Act, passed by the legislature this spring, directed the PUC to open a proceeding by Jan. 1, 2020, to investigate the costs and benefits to electric utilities, other generators, and Colorado electric utility customers resulting from electric utility participation in energy imbalance markets, regional transmission organizations, power pools, or joint tariffs. As part of the investigation, the PUC must determine under what conditions the costs, benefits and consequences materialize, and whether such participation is in the public interest.

Commissioner Frances Koncilja was designated as Hearing Commissioner and will work with PUC staff, stakeholders and other interested participants to collect and organize information, conduct public comment hearings or workshops, and make recommendations to the full Commission as to the next steps in conducting the investigation required by the statute.

The PUC is requesting initial written comments related to the proceeding by Nov. 15, and reply comments by Dec. 15.

Interested persons may submit written comments by using the PUC’s on-line comment form at www.dora.state.co.us/pacific/puc/puccomments under proceeding number 19M-0495E.

Visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dora/puc_legislation_implementation for updates on PUC proceedings related to 2019 legislation.

