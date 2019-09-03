PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCED: Results of Recall Efforts
STERLING — The deadline for the Jared Polis recall is upon us.You are invited to a short press conference on Friday, September 6 at 10:00 AM,on the West Steps of the Capitol, Denver, Colorado, we will announce the results of our effort.
We hope to see you there,
Dismiss PolisResist Polis PAC Recall
Dismiss Polis is an Issue Committee registered with the Secretary of State as required under Colorado Campaign Finance laws. Its main purpose is to dismiss Jared Polis as Governor of Colorado though the recall process. Registered agent is Julia Gentz.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« CSU’s Salazar Center presents inaugural International Symposium on Conservation Impact Sept. 24 (Previous News)
Related News
CSU Early Childhood Center, Washington School celebrate historic milestones Sept. 7
The Colorado State University Early Childhood Center made history in 2013 when it moved intoRead More
PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCED: Results of Recall Efforts
STERLING — The deadline for the Jared Polis recall is upon us.You are invited toRead More