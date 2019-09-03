PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCED: Results of Recall Efforts

| September 3, 2019

STERLING  — The deadline for the Jared Polis recall is upon us.You are invited to a short press conference on Friday, September 6 at 10:00 AM,on the West Steps of the Capitol, Denver, Colorado, we will announce the results of our effort.

We hope to see you there,

Dismiss PolisResist Polis PAC Recall

Dismiss Polis is an Issue Committee registered with the Secretary of State as required under Colorado Campaign Finance laws. Its main purpose is to dismiss Jared Polis as Governor of Colorado though the recall process. Registered agent is Julia Gentz. 

 

