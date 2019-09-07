Gardner Tours Native American Artifact Site Outside of Durango

| September 7, 2019

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) toured an extensive site of Native American artifacts outside of Durango this week. During a site survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) ahead of construction on the US Highway 550 project, a network of well-preserved ruins and artifacts was unearthed. The artifacts are likely more than 1,000 years old and will be preserved before construction begins, which is anticipated for spring 2020. 

“It was remarkable to see the archaeological process to uncover the ruins and artifacts from Native Americans who called Colorado home long before any of us,” said Senator Gardner. “Collecting and preserving this part of history will give us a better understanding of those who came before us and provide educational opportunities for future generations.” 

The archaeologists said the findings will give a much better understanding of what life was like in the late 800s and early 900s. A spokeswoman for CDOT said any human remains and artifacts associated with a burial will be returned to the tribes to honor their traditions. 

 

Gardner Tours Native American Artifact Site Outside of Durango

