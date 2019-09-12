Gardner Statement on 18th Anniversary of 9/11

Washington, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following video statement recognizing the 18th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

NOTE: Click here or the picture above to view Senator Gardner’s remarks.

“Today, 18 years ago in 2001, Americans woke up to realize that nearly 3,000 people had lost their lives in an attack against the United States by terrorists who struck at the very heart of our country: images of freedom, prosperity, and opportunity in New York, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Gardner. “And what we have done since that time is build a greater, stronger, united nation to fight against terror wherever it may be: in the United States and around the globe, to make sure that it never happens again.

“But we have to continue that work as a nation united. A couple of weeks ago, Senator Gillibrand and I were able to pass the Victim Compensation Fund for 9/11 first responders, to make sure that those who suffer illness as a result of going into danger, as well as their families, are taken care of. That’s the kind of work this country has to do in the wake of great tragedy, the work that we will always do together. We will always remember, we will never forget, and we will stand as the United States of America.”

