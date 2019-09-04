Delta Sonics kick off Stadium Sessions series of live music before home football games at CSU

Stadium Sessions — the series of free outdoor performances by top Colorado bands before every Colorado State University home football game — returns Sept. 7 with a show by the Delta Sonics.

The third season of Stadium Sessions features a stellar lineup of performances at the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate, which opens four hours prior to kickoff on Meridian Avenue north of Canvas Stadium.

In addition to the live music, which begins with a Little Kids Rock performance, the tailgate features lawn games, food trucks and beverages for purchase. TVs will be on display for live, nationwide game-day viewing.

The full Stadium Sessions lineup, presented in partnership with CSU, the Bohemian Foundation and KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins, is:

Saturday, Sept. 7 – Delta Sonics

Saturday, Sept. 21 (Ag Day) – The Movers & Shakers

Friday, Oct. 4 (Homecoming — On the Oval) – Kind Dub and Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene

Saturday, Oct. 5 – Float Like A Buffalo

Saturday, Nov. 2 – Instant Empire

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Jeff Finlin

Friday, Nov. 29 – Macy Todd

Stadium Sessions performances will be re-aired the Wednesday after each home game on KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins at 7 p.m. and streamed online worldwide at krfcfm.org.

“We are honored to partner with Colorado State University in this way and be able to provide the service of booking the bands for the Stadium Sessions and record each wonderful performance to then re-air and stream online,” said Jen Parker, executive director of KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins. “Our overall CSU partnership is extremely important to us as we help promote education, the arts, lifestyle, events and all things positive and meaningful in our great community.”

About the Delta Sonics

The Delta Sonics’ music takes a Chicago blues base and seasons it with swing, Delta, New Orleans R&B and some early rock ’n’ roll. They were named Westword’s best blues band in Denver six of the last seven years. The band made the semifinals in the Memphis International Blues Challenge in 2012, over 30 other Colorado bands. The band has also played in Kansas City, St. Louis and New Orleans, among other cities.

Al Chesis supplies vocals and foot-stomping showmanship, but it’s his harmonica playing that grabs you. He has been a Hohner endorser since 1992. Bob Pellegrino, the Colorado Blues Society’s best slide guitar player three years in a row, supplies the dazzling slide guitar, while Alissa Chesis on bass and Stefan Florez on drums “drive the bus.”

The Sonics have been the Mile Hi “go-to” band for national touring blues acts for nearly 15 years. The band has backed performers like Big Bill Morganfield, Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Grammy-nominated Lurrie Bell, Grammy-nominated John Primer, the late Pinetop Perkins, and the late Bo Diddley.

The Delta Sonics opened for B.B. King twice, Robert Cray three times, and Jimmy Vaughn twice, among many others. Chesis was also a special guest on the Big Head Todd and the Monsters album Black Beehive, on the cut “I Get Smooth.”

For more information about Stadium Sessions, visit stadiumsessions.colostate.edu.

