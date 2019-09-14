DAY 1 of PEDAL THE PLAINS BEGINS

| September 13, 2019

Denver, CO (Friday, September 13) — The 3-day tour Pedal The Plains (PTP) presented by Viaero Wireless began today in Lamar, Colorado. This year’s ride is taking participants on a 164-mile adventure as they cycle through the Southeastern Plains of Colorado where history runs deep from outlaws and bandits, to the Santa Fe Trail and the Amache Japanese-American Relocation Center.

The Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, joined the ride for the official kickoff this morning to see riders on their way.

“This is an amazing opportunity to highlight southeastern Colorado. By no means is Pedal The Plains flat, over the next three days riders will experience more than 2,400 feet of elevation gain,” commented Governor Jared Polis.

Riders will head from Lamar to Holly on a 43.6 mile ride, stay in Holly for departure on day 2 to Springfield, riding 73.7 miles. Day 2 brings 108 mile ride, a Century Plus Option, taking riders into Kansas and back. For day 3, riders make their way 47.1 miles from Springfield ending the 3-day tour in Lamar.  

 

Jason Sumner, Author of “75 Classic Rides Colorado: The Best Road Biking Routes”, is participating this year and had this to say after today’s Day 1, “It was a deceivingly hard day. The mileage and climb weren’t too bad, but the wind and heat made things tough out there. There were lots of rewards for your hard work though. Great lunch in Granada, and it was fascinating to learn about the area’s history, especially the Amache Relocation Center.”

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Construction Begins on Additional State Hospital Beds

PUEBLO — The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo (CMHIP) began construction last month onRead More

DAY 1 of PEDAL THE PLAINS BEGINS

Denver, CO (Friday, September 13) — The 3-day tour Pedal The Plains (PTP) presented byRead More

  • Tiger muskie; the role of this silent predator in Colorado’s waters

  • Gardner and Bipartisan Group of Senators Condemn North Korean Labor Camps

  • Former Colorado Governor Bill Ritter Endorses Michael Bennet for President of the United States

  • 21st international poster exhibition at CSU features Soviet collection from the 1980s

  • As bears enter hyperphagia, CPW reminds residents of Bear Aware responsibilities

  • Atmospheric scientist Jessie Creamean to board ship trapped in drifting Arctic ice

  • Roxborough State Park’s Naturalist Guided Activities for September

  • Spinney Mountain State Park remains closed following damaged ensued from severe storm

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: