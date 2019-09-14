DAY 1 of PEDAL THE PLAINS BEGINS

Denver, CO (Friday, September 13) — The 3-day tour Pedal The Plains (PTP) presented by Viaero Wireless began today in Lamar, Colorado. This year’s ride is taking participants on a 164-mile adventure as they cycle through the Southeastern Plains of Colorado where history runs deep from outlaws and bandits, to the Santa Fe Trail and the Amache Japanese-American Relocation Center.

The Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, joined the ride for the official kickoff this morning to see riders on their way.

“This is an amazing opportunity to highlight southeastern Colorado. By no means is Pedal The Plains flat, over the next three days riders will experience more than 2,400 feet of elevation gain,” commented Governor Jared Polis.

Riders will head from Lamar to Holly on a 43.6 mile ride, stay in Holly for departure on day 2 to Springfield, riding 73.7 miles. Day 2 brings 108 mile ride, a Century Plus Option, taking riders into Kansas and back. For day 3, riders make their way 47.1 miles from Springfield ending the 3-day tour in Lamar.

Jason Sumner, Author of “75 Classic Rides Colorado: The Best Road Biking Routes”, is participating this year and had this to say after today’s Day 1, “It was a deceivingly hard day. The mileage and climb weren’t too bad, but the wind and heat made things tough out there. There were lots of rewards for your hard work though. Great lunch in Granada, and it was fascinating to learn about the area’s history, especially the Amache Relocation Center.”

