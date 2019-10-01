Colorado Climate Strikers to Protest Fracking in Broomfield
DENVER– Climate strikers will protest neighborhood fracking in Broomfield on Sunday during the final event of the Colorado Climate Strike Week of Action. Participants will offer an alternative future for the use of open space and public lands, proposing a zero-carbon community garden be put in place of oil and gas development.
Supporting the demands from Friday’s Youth Climate Strike, protestors are calling on to Gov. Jared Polis to implement a ban on fracking, including a halt to all leasing and permitting for fossil fuel extraction, processing, and infrastructure projects immediately.
Additionally, strikers are demanding the COGCC implement an immediate moratorium until protective rules are in place based on assessments of cumulative impacts to health and safety, air quality, local toxic exposures, and the climate crisis are completed; with a plan to end phase-out fracking no later than 2024.
The event will take place across from the Livingston pad, where hundreds of Broomfield community members are being forced pooled by Extraction Oil and Gas. Local community members are asking the COGCC to deny the permits at both the Livingston and Acme pads as well as end fracking on public open space land.
When: Sunday, September 29, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Where: Anthem Community Park at Siena Reservoir
15663 Sheridan Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
What:
- Live music by Tierro with Bridget Law (of Elephant Revival)
- Face painting and other activities for kids
- Food & Drinks
- Propose a community garden to absorb carbon and create a positive alternative vision for our future
- Sign petitions calling for no new fossil fuel infrastructure, including stopping permits for fracking, and a rapid transition to 100% renewable energy
Learn More: Click here
Quote Deck:
“Neighborhood fracking is plaguing Colorado communities. From dozens of explosions, polluted air, and devastating health impacts – it is time we put an end to fracking in Colorado,” said Micah Parkin of 350 Colorado.
Nick Tuta of Sunrise Movement Boulder/Denver said: “Our planet is in a climate crisis, driven by fossil fuels. In a time when we need to be slamming on the brakes, each new permit fracking permit is pushing the gas pedal harder and harder. For our government to care more about industry profits than the health and safety of our community and of our plant is unconscionable.”
Sophia Chivers, a student at Niwot Highschool said: “It is absolutely unacceptable that a climate aware government continues to put the profits of fossil fuel companies over the health, safety, and welfare of their people.”
“As long as Colorado continues to extract oil and gas, we are contributing to climate chaos,” said Julia Williams of 350 Colorado.
The Colorado Climate Strike Week of Action is Supported by:
11th Hour Calling
350 Colorado
500 Women Scientists
Aspen Snowmass
Be the Change USA
Boulder CAN
Boulder.Earth
Boundless in Motion and Boulder Ecodharma Sangha
Catholic Network US
Center for Biological Diversity
Clean Energy Action
Climate Courage, LLC
Climate Reality Project
Colorado Coalition for a Livable Climate
Colorado Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
Colorado Renewable Energy Society
Colorado Rising
Denver Metro Sierra Club
Earth Focus Group
Earth Guardians – Boulder & CO Climate Strikes
EarthLinks, Inc.
Eco-Justice Ministries
Environment Colorado
Erie Protectors
Extinction Rebellion Boulder County
Extinction Rebellion Denver
Extinction Rebellion Fort Collins
Food & Water Watch
Fort Collins Sustainability Group
Global Greengrants Fund Inc
Greenfaith
Greenpeace
Indivisible Denver
International Indigenous Youth Council – Denver
Keep Colorado Green
Lookout Alliance
Moms Clean Air Force
Mothers Out Front- Colorado
North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)
Patagonia – Denver & Boulder Stores
Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission
Protect Our Winters
Renewables Now Loveland
Rocky Mountain Peace & Justice Center
Sunrise – Boulder/Denver
Sunrise – Colorado Springs
The Climate Mobilization
The Wilderness Society
Wall of Women Colorado
What the Frack? Arapahoe
Wind & Solar Denver
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Greeley Chapter
Womxn’s March Denver
