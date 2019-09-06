CALL FOR NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR 2019 COLORADO APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS

(DENVER) – The Business Experiential Learning (BEL) Commission in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment, the Department of Higher Education, the Colorado Workforce Development Council and CareerWise is celebrating outstanding apprenticeship programs, employers and apprentices across Colorado.

An awards program will be held on November 5 at the Governor’s Executive Residence in Denver. Awards will be presented to businesses, individuals and organizations in four categories.

Apprentice Awards

Individuals who demonstrate that hard work and ambition can be a great route into skilled employment will be honored. These apprentices have made a real difference in the business they work for and are laying the groundwork for their professional success. This award honors their exeplary performance and capabilities.

Mentor Awards

Behind every great apprentice is a trusted advisor, a person who has always been available for support, recommendations and training. Mentors forge a unique and meaningful relationship with apprentices when they need it most. This award pays tribute to those who help build skills, set goals and offer real world insights into getting things done.

Employer Awards

This category provides awards to businesses who have made an extraordinary commitment to improve the availability and accessibility of apprenticeship programs. These employers are providing an invaluable opportunity to apprentices to hone skills, develop new skills and gain a first-hand understanding of an industry.

Program/Partnerships Awards

Partnerships between businesses, educators, and other community organizations maximize the capacity of each to provide crucial services to expanding the apprenticeships model in Colorado. This award recognizes the best practices that are bolstering apprenticeships and inspiring new collaborations across the state.

If you know an apprentice who is making exceptional contributions to his or her workplace or a mentor who is providing guidance and helping apprentices overcome challenges; If there is a business that is growing its own talent with apprenticeships or a program or partnership that has made noteworthy strides in helping Colorado meet its talent needs, this is an opportunity to recognize those achievements.

You can read about last year’s award winners here. Nominations for 2019 should be submitted at the website, http://bit.ly/CAANoms. The deadline is September 15. Questions about the nominating process can be directed to cwdc@state.co.us.

