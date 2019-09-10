Broncos Game of the Week: Bennett at Strasburg

| September 10, 2019

1.) HEAD COACHES: Brian Brown (Strasburg)/ Rick Jacoby (Bennett)

2.) ADMINISTRATOR(S) ON DUTY: Michelle Woodard, Jeff Rasp (Strasburg); Cassie Salberg, Carlos Tello (Bennett)

3.)SECURITY: TBA           

4.) FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE:   BRONCO’S HS FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK!

• 5:30 pm (90:00) –  Field Open for Warm-ups: SHS – South/BHS – North

• 6- 6:50 p.m. – Bronco Pre-game Activities (Circle Drive area)

• 6:45 p.m.  –  Welcome & Sportsmanship/Bronco Announcement

• 6:45 p.m.   –  Bronco Cheerleaders Stage on West Sideline

• 6:48 p.m.   –  Bronco Cheerleaders Perform

    • 6:53 p.m. (10:00)   –   Bennett takes field (from East) – Starting Line Up
    • 6:55 p.m. (8:00)    –    Strasburg takes field (from South) – Starting Line Up
    • 6:58 p.m. (5:00)    –  National Anthem
    • 7:00 pm (2:00)     –    Coin Tossed by Bronco Alumni Billy Thompson
    • 7:02 p.m. (0:00)   –   Game Time – Game Ball Delivered by Miles

* HALFTIME – 15 MINUTES *

Strasburg Youth Football Teams Play at ½ Following Strasburg H.S. Cheer Routine            

OFFICIALS

    • PLEASE PARK IN THE HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT. This lot is just off Colorado Ave.
    • A School Administrator will meet you at the front doors of the school off Circle Drive and direct you to pre-game, halftime and post-game dressing area.
    • Saturday’s officials are selected by the CHSAA office

Karl Kramer, Shannon Hartman, Cary Fry, Drew Walton, Richard Iversen

VISITING TEAM INFORMATION

    • DRESSING ROOM – Visitors’ locker room – High School PE locker rooms.
    • BUS PARKING – PLEASE PARK IN THE NORTH DIRT SCHOOL PARKING LOT (DRIVE TO THE WATER TOWER AND TAKE A LEFT AND FOLLOW THAT TO BEHIND THE SCHOOL)
    • BENCH AREA – East side-lines.
    • PRE-GAME – North end of field.
    • PRE-GAME & HALFTIME – Visitors’ locker room – High School.
    • SECURITY – Administrator will provide you with a locker room key.
    • TRACK – Please cross the track on the protective cover when entering and exiting the field.
    • UNIFORMS – White, road uniforms.

FAN INFORMATION

    • PARKING – SPECTATOR PARKING IS LOCATED AT THE MAIN (HIGH SCHOOL & ACROSS THE STREET) BUILDING (56729 E. Colorado Ave). THERE ARE 2 ENTRANCES, MAIN GATE IS OFF CIRCLE DRIVE & EAST GATE BY WATER TOWER PARKING LOT
    • ONLY APPROVED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS AND TEAM PERSONNEL WILL BE ALLOWED INSIDE FENCE ALONG TRACK AND/OR ON SIDELINES.
    • Admissions prices: $6.00 for adults $5.00 for students (K-12)/seniors (60+).
    • Accepted passes: CHSAA, CHSCA and media credentials only.
    • No artificial noisemakers (cowbells, drums, whistles, air horns, thunder sticks, etc.) per the Colorado High School Activities Association.
    • Dogs are not permitted, with the exception of service dog
    • Restrooms (Port-a-Potties) are located on the east side of the football field.

Thank you and good luck!

 

