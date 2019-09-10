Broncos Game of the Week: Bennett at Strasburg
1.) HEAD COACHES: Brian Brown (Strasburg)/ Rick Jacoby (Bennett)
2.) ADMINISTRATOR(S) ON DUTY: Michelle Woodard, Jeff Rasp (Strasburg); Cassie Salberg, Carlos Tello (Bennett)
3.)SECURITY: TBA
4.) FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE: BRONCO’S HS FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK!
• 5:30 pm (90:00) – Field Open for Warm-ups: SHS – South/BHS – North
• 6- 6:50 p.m. – Bronco Pre-game Activities (Circle Drive area)
• 6:45 p.m. – Welcome & Sportsmanship/Bronco Announcement
• 6:45 p.m. – Bronco Cheerleaders Stage on West Sideline
• 6:48 p.m. – Bronco Cheerleaders Perform
-
- 6:53 p.m. (10:00) – Bennett takes field (from East) – Starting Line Up
- 6:55 p.m. (8:00) – Strasburg takes field (from South) – Starting Line Up
- 6:58 p.m. (5:00) – National Anthem
- 7:00 pm (2:00) – Coin Tossed by Bronco Alumni Billy Thompson
- 7:02 p.m. (0:00) – Game Time – Game Ball Delivered by Miles
* HALFTIME – 15 MINUTES *
Strasburg Youth Football Teams Play at ½ Following Strasburg H.S. Cheer Routine
OFFICIALS
-
- PLEASE PARK IN THE HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT. This lot is just off Colorado Ave.
-
- A School Administrator will meet you at the front doors of the school off Circle Drive and direct you to pre-game, halftime and post-game dressing area.
- Saturday’s officials are selected by the CHSAA office
Karl Kramer, Shannon Hartman, Cary Fry, Drew Walton, Richard Iversen
VISITING TEAM INFORMATION
-
- DRESSING ROOM – Visitors’ locker room – High School PE locker rooms.
- BUS PARKING – PLEASE PARK IN THE NORTH DIRT SCHOOL PARKING LOT (DRIVE TO THE WATER TOWER AND TAKE A LEFT AND FOLLOW THAT TO BEHIND THE SCHOOL)
- BENCH AREA – East side-lines.
- PRE-GAME – North end of field.
- PRE-GAME & HALFTIME – Visitors’ locker room – High School.
- SECURITY – Administrator will provide you with a locker room key.
- TRACK – Please cross the track on the protective cover when entering and exiting the field.
- UNIFORMS – White, road uniforms.
FAN INFORMATION
-
- PARKING – SPECTATOR PARKING IS LOCATED AT THE MAIN (HIGH SCHOOL & ACROSS THE STREET) BUILDING (56729 E. Colorado Ave). THERE ARE 2 ENTRANCES, MAIN GATE IS OFF CIRCLE DRIVE & EAST GATE BY WATER TOWER PARKING LOT
- ONLY APPROVED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS AND TEAM PERSONNEL WILL BE ALLOWED INSIDE FENCE ALONG TRACK AND/OR ON SIDELINES.
- Admissions prices: $6.00 for adults $5.00 for students (K-12)/seniors (60+).
- Accepted passes: CHSAA, CHSCA and media credentials only.
- No artificial noisemakers (cowbells, drums, whistles, air horns, thunder sticks, etc.) per the Colorado High School Activities Association.
- Dogs are not permitted, with the exception of service dog
- Restrooms (Port-a-Potties) are located on the east side of the football field.
Thank you and good luck!
