Bennet Statement on the 18th Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks

| September 11, 2019

Washington, D.C. – Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks:

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we remember that fateful Tuesday morning 18 years ago. As we pause to honor the innocent lives taken at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93, as well as those we lost to 9/11-related illnesses, we also reflect on America’s hope and resilience in the wake of this tragedy. The terrorists who carried out these evil acts wanted nothing more than to fill us with fear and hate, but they failed. Instead, we endured, came together, and showed the goodness of the American people. At a time of immense darkness, we saw the light of heroes rushing into burning buildings, brave service members putting country about self, and neighbors lending a helping hand. The American people can — and must – reclaim this spirit.”

 

