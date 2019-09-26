2019 Bike Your Park Day- Colorado State Park Trails Await

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invites people of all ages and backgrounds to join in the celebration of Bike Your Park Day on Saturday, Sept. 28. The global event, hosted annually by the Adventure Cycling Association, motivates people to live life outside by biking the trails in parks and public lands. Rides can be registered in advance and are tracked on a worldwide map. Last year, 15,337 people in all 50 states and 11 different countries participated in over 1,600 rides.

This year, 21 rides and counting have been registered for the event at Colorado State Parks alone. Barr Lake, Chatfield, Eleven Mile, Golden Gate Canyon and St. Vrain State Parks will all be hosting public rides on Sept. 28, providing unique opportunities to learn more about the outdoors, enjoy the fall colors and celebrate our state’s amazing public spaces with others. Lake Pueblo State Park will have Steel City Cycling Club bike to the park to complete a service project, and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will be celebrating an early Bike Your Park Day by hosting a public ride on Sept. 27. More information can be found on the CPW website and calendar.

In addition to the state park organized rides, independently organized rides will be taking place across more than nine Colorado state parks including Boyd Lake, Cherry Creek, Cheyenne Mountain, James M. Robb Colorado River, Lake Pueblo, Staunton, and Stagecoach. Cyclists can choose to join any of the open rides on the Adventure Cycling Association website.

Whether you love serene lake views or braving the rugged alpine terrain, Colorado’s 41 state parks offer over 700 miles of trails for cyclists of all skill levels to enjoy. If a ride has yet to be registered at your favorite park, CPW encourages you to create one of your own on the Adventure Cycling Association website. All official registrants for the event receive a sticker and are eligible to win a new, Co-Op Cycles ADV 3.1 adventure touring bicycle.

For more information about Bike Your Park Day events, or to find an event near you, visit the Adventure Cycling Association. To begin planning your next cycling trip in one of Colorado’s 41 state parks, visit the CPW website.

Please check the local forecast and park conditions ahead of your bike ride.

