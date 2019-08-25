Wildlife officers seek input on plains deer rifle season

DENVER — The Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission is seeking feedback on proposed changes to the plains deer rifle season as part of the 2020-24 Big Game Season Structure.

Currently the plains deer rifle season starts on the Saturday of the last full weekend of October and lasts 11 days (Oct. 26 through Nov. 5 this year).

All responses are due by Monday, Aug. 26.

Input will be shared with the commissioners during their meeting on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6.

For more information, visit www.research.net/r/PlainsRifleDeer2019 or e-mail to dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us.

