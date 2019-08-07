Vaccination clinic event

DENVER — Back-to-school time is a busy, but critical, time for parents to get their children up to date on vaccinations. Join Aurora Fire Rescue, the Colorado Children’s Immunization Coalition, Tri-County Health Department, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for a Shots for Tots and Teens vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Aurora Fire Station No. 2, 12600 Hoffman Blvd. in Aurora.

Shots for Tots and Teens Clinics offers low- and no-cost Saturday vaccination clinics throughout the year in Aurora, Denver, and Arvada. The goal of the program is to ensure children and families — no matter their income or insurance status — receive the vaccines needed to keep them healthy. This particular clinic is held at an Aurora fire station in the heart of the city’s Hoffman Heights neighborhood. The location is ideal for many families who live nearby and need access to convenient and low-cost immunizations. The clinic is popular with children because it’s at a fire station with fire trucks, lights, and sirens!

In addition to these great visuals, vaccination experts from Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Children’s Immunization Coalition will be on hand to answer your questions, and there may be opportunities to talk directly to parents about why they vaccinate. State elected officials also have been invited to the event.

