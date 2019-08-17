Public Health and Safety Advisory

August 16, 2019 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is issuing a health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of microbial contamination on medical marijuana and retail marijuana produced by Herbal Wellness LLC. CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have levels of microbial contaminants above the acceptable limits established in MED Rule M 712 and R 712. The DOR has also identified harvest batches of medical marijuana and retail marijuana produced by Herbal Wellness LLC that were not tested in accordance with MED Rules M 1501 and R 1501. Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail store from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the medical or retail marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana as well as the Harvest Batch number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their medical marijuana or retail marijuana for the following License Numbers and Harvest Batch Numbers. Any inconsistencies in the Harvest Batch Number formats are a result of the licensee labeling procedures. Look for this specific language on the label of your marijuana product. Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility License 403-01050 and/or Medical Marijuana Center License 402-00698

Contaminated Harvest Batch numbers:

• Lemon Train (07/09/19)

• King Jack (07/01/19)

• Chernobyl (07/01/19)

• Sunburn (6/28/19)

• Jesus OG (6/28/19)

• Bruce Banner (5/23/19)

• Wedding Cake (5/23/19)

• King Jack (5/21/19)

• Cookies & Dream (5/21/19) •

Sour Diesel (5/13/19)

• Black Medallion (5/13/19)

• Lemon Train (05/06/19)

• Jesus OG (3/18/19)

• The Animal Untested Harvest Batch numbers:

• Wedding Cake (05/06/19)

• Sour Diesel (04/17/19)

• Pandora’s Box (3/18/19)

• Black Medallion 3/5/19

• Deep Purple 2/5/19

• Qleaner 2/5/19

• Gorilla Glue #4 2/5/19

• Lemon Train 2/5/19

• Commerce City Kush 1/18/19

• Cotton Candy X Sour Diesel 1/2/19

• Pineapple Express 12/31/18

• Chocolopez 12/31/18

Contaminated Harvest Batch numbers:

• Chocolopez (7/16/19)

• Bruce Banner (7/16/19)

• Lemon Train (7/15/19)

• Chernobyl (07/02/19)

• Jesus OG (07/01/19)

• King Jack (07/01/19)

• Chernobyl (07/01/19)

• Wedding Cake (06/28/19)

• Lemon Train (06/27/19)

• Commerce City Kush (06/26/19)

• King Jack (6/26/19)

• Chernobyl (6/26/19)

• Jesus OG (06/26/19)

• Pineapple Express (6/25/19)

• Jack The Ripper (06/25/19)

• King Jack (6/25/19)

• Lemon Train (6/4/19)

• Lemon Train (5/30/19)

• Biesel (5/24/19)

• Chernobyl (5/24/19)

• King Jack (5/23/19)

• Cookies & Dream (5/21/19)

• Lemon Train (5/21/19)

• Dairy Queen (5/20/19)

• Black Medallion (5/13/19)

• Wedding Cake (5/14/19)

• Commerce City Kush (04/17/19)

• Chocolopez (04/03/19)

• Tribal Delight (3/27/19)

• King Jack 2/26/19

Untested Harvest Batch numbers:

• Wedding Cake (6/5/19)

• Blueberry Snow x Brutha Hood (5/24/19)

• Jesus OG (5/22/19)

• Sour Diesel (5/14/19)

• Jack Skellington (05/06/19)

• Jacks Cleaner (05/06/19)

• Sweetest Peach (05/06/19)

• Jack Skellington (04/30/19)

• Sunburn (04/29/19)

• Jack The Ripper (04/29/19)

• Lemon Train (04/29/19)

• Boss Hog (04/18/19)

• Cinderella 99 (04/18/19)

• Chem Thai (04/18/19)

• Jack The Ripper (04/18/19)

• Sunburn (04/18/19)

• Tangberry Blue (04/18/19)

• Boss Hog (4/17/19)

• Jack The Ripper (04/12/19)

• Ripped Bubba (04/04/19)

• Red Headed Stranger 3/5/19

• Lemon Train 2/26/19

• Agent Orange 2/26/19

• Commerce City Kush 2/26/19

• Jack the Ripper 2/26/19

• Sour Diesel 1/16/19

• Red Rocket 1/15/19

• Sour Diesel 1/15/19

• Gorilla Glue 1/15/19

• Pineapple Express 1/15/19

• Jack the Ripper #10 1/10/19

• Pre 98 Bubba 1/10/19

• Grape Inferno #1 1/10/19

• Jesus OG 1/9/19

• Agent Orange 1/9/19

• Durban Poison 1/9/19

• Grape Inferno 1/9/19

• Pre 98 Bubba

• Jack the Ripper 1/9/19

• Chernobyl 1/9/19

• Brightberry Cookies 1/8/19

• Sunburn 1/3/19

• Cotton Candy X Sour Diesel 1/3/19



