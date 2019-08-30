Overnight full-ramp closures from northbound I-225 to westbound I-70

AURORA – A series of overnight full closures of the northbound Interstate 225 on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70 are expected to take place starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continue through Thursday, Sept. 12, as part of a bridge repair project. Nighttime operations will begin at 10 p.m. and will be completed by 5 a.m., when the road will be open for the early morning commute.

Crews will conduct minor repairs and temporarily raise the bridge via jacking to replace the bridge bearing components. During this operation no traffic will be allowed on the impacted on-ramp.

WORK SCHEDULE AND TRAVEL IMPACTS

The first week of operations are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Thursday night, Sept. 5. The second and final week of activities will begin on Sunday night, Sept. 8, and be completed by Thursday, Sept. 12. During working hours, crews will require a full closure of the I-225 ramp to westbound I-70.

Northbound traffic on I-225 heading to westbound I-70 will be detoured onto the eastbound ramp and use the Chambers Rd. exit (Exit 283) and return to the westbound direction of I-70.

Motorists should allow for extra time, as the suggested detour route will add about 1.6 miles or 5-7 minutes per trip.

These operations are site-condition and weather dependent, and this schedule could change and include additional night shifts.

PROJECT FACTS

Cost: $1.4 million

Contractor: Hamilton Construction

Timeline: February – November 2019

Project Background: CDOT and contractor Hamilton Construction are working on minor repairs of nine bridges across Denver Metro area. These bridges have been identified by CDOT engineers as structures that will benefit from maintenance to preserve and extend the lifespan of the bridges.

The goal of this project is to repair aging infrastructure, improving safety for motorists and reducing wear and tear on vehicles and vehicle maintenance costs.

Work on this project includes repairing bridge bearings, abutment and rail repairs, sandblasting, painting and sealing, slope paving repair and debris removal, anchor bolt and spall repairs, and embankment protection.

PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

· Hotline: (720) 572-4475

· Email: *protected email*

· Website

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

· Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

· Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

· Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

· Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

· Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

· Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

· Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

· Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

· Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

· Be patient!

WHOLE SYSTEM. WHOLE SAFETY.

To heighten safety awareness, CDOT recently announced its Whole System — Whole Safety initiative. This project takes a systematic statewide approach to safety combining the benefits of CDOT’s programs that address driving behaviors, our built environment and the organization’s operations. The goal is to improve the safety of Colorado’s transportation network by reducing the rate and severity of crashes and improving the safety of all transportation modes. The program has one simple mission—to get everyone home safely.

ABOUT CDOT

CDOT has approximately 3,000 employees located throughout Colorado, and manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway and 3,429 bridges. CDOT also manages grant partnerships with a range of other agencies, including metropolitan planning organizations, local governments and airports. It also administers Bustang, the state-owned and operated interregional express service. Governor Polis has charged CDOT to further build on the state’s intermodal mobility options.

