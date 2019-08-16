Join Commissioner Sharpe for Coffee and Conversation ☕

| August 16, 2019

Did you know Arapahoe County is the fastest growing county in Colorado? We’ve been having a countywide conversation on how best to plan and manage for that growth. Join Commissioner Nancy Sharpe to learn more about the work of the county’s citizen advisory task force and the potential next steps for Arapahoe County.

Enjoy free coffee and refreshments while asking questions. Help us plan our future together and let’s make our community a better place to live. We hope to see you there!

August 20, 2019

6:30 – 8 p.m.

Greenwood Village City Hall

6060 S Quebec Street

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Location Map

For more information, contact: 303-795-4630 or nsharpe@arapahoegov.com

 

