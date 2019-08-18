Front Range Ozone Action Day Alert

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Stagnant weather conditions on Friday will result in ozone concentrations reaching the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category in southern and western portions of the Denver metro area, including Highlands Ranch, Chatfield State Park, Golden, and adjacent foothill locations. Ozone concentrations will improve to the Good to Moderate range on Saturday.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until midnight, Friday night, August 16, 2019.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on August 16, 2019, is 41 which indicates Good ozone air quality. It was recorded by the CHAT ambient ozone monitor.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on August 16, 2019, is 59 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the BOU ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, August 16, 2019, 2:15 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday and the Good to Moderate range on Saturday.

— On Friday, ozone concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category will mainly be confined to southern and western portions of the Denver metro area, including the adjacent foothills. In these areas, active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion until 10 PM Friday evening.

— Elsewhere across the Front Range region, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and the Good category on Saturday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates will mainly be contained to locations within the Denver metro areas. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion until midnight Friday night.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Visibility on Saturday is expected to be Good.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK

Friday, August 16, 2019, 2:25 PM MDT

Out-of-state wildfires may transport occasional smoke into portions of southern and western Colorado over the weekend. Hazy skies and light concentrations of smoke are possible at times, but no public health impacts are expected.

Light to moderate concentrations of smoke are also possible near small wildfires and prescribed burns around the state.

What if there is a wildfire or smoke in your area?

The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke. If there is smoke in your neighborhood, see the public health recommendations below.

Public health recommendations for areas affected by smoke:

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. IF VISIBILITY IS LESS THAN 5 MILES IN SMOKE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, SMOKE HAS REACHED LEVELS THAT ARE UNHEALTHY .

Summer Ozone Program

Ground-level ozone is an air pollution problem that impacts the health of all Coloradans. Exposure can cause acute respiratory problems and trigger asthma attacks. During Ozone Action Alerts, avoid rigorous outdoor activity during the heat of the day. Prolonged exposure can cause long-lasting damage to your lungs.

You CAN make a difference by doing your part to improve air quality along Denver’s Front Range. Combining or skipping just two car trips a week has a positive impact on our air quality. Find other easy solutions that fit your lifestyle from Simple Steps. Better Air. (http://www.SimpleStepsBetterAir.org) , a program of the Regional Air Quality Council.

Additional Information

WHAT IS AN ACTION DAY?: An Action Day for fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone or other pollutants indicates that either current air quality is unhealthy or conditions are expected to worsen later in the day or on the next day. Action Days for air pollutants generally indicate that air quality will be in either the Unhealthy or Unhealthy-for-Sensitive-Groups categories according to the Air Quality Index. Action Days always convey overarching public health recommendations, and, according to season, trigger a variety of mandatory and voluntary pollution prevention measures. For example, during the summer open burning is prohibited when an Action Day for ozone and/or fine particulates is in effect. During the winter, residential burning restrictions are in effect when an Action Day for Visibility is in effect.

For a detailed description of both the AIR QUALITY INDEX and the VISIBILITY STANDARD INDEX please visit https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/brochure.aspx

COLORADO OPEN BURN FORECAST: For those with permits for open burning, that is the burning of waste materials or vegetation outside, check the following webpage to find out if open burning is allowed today. Keep in mind that open burning is prohibited when an Action Day is in effect:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/burn_forecast.aspx

FOR CURRENT FRONT RANGE ACTION DAYS/ADVISORIES:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/advisory.aspx

FOR CURRENT AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS STATEWIDE:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/air_quality.aspx

SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd

https://twitter.com/cdpheapcd

AIR QUALITY NOTIFICATIONS:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/request_alerts.aspx (CDPHE automated e-mail alerts)

http://www.enviroflash.info/signup.cfm (CDPHE forecasts via automated e-mails from the EPA)

