CPW to offer free Hunter Ed class, Survival 101 class in September

| August 30, 2019

LA JUNTA, Colorado – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering two free classes to residents of Southeast Colorado in early September.

The first is a Hunter Education Internet Completion Course planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Sept. 7, at the La Junta Police Department Memorial Range, 27510 Target Road, La Junta.

Participants in this free course first need to complete an approved internet course and bring printed proof.

They also need to sign up online at this link. If they have questions they can call the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525, or CPW’s Steve Keefer at 719-940-3586.

The next day, on Sunday, Sept. 8, CPW will be offering Survival 101 from 2-5 p.m. at the Rocky Ford State Wildlife Area, 21898 Otero County Road 805.

The course is free. Participants should wear a hat and sturdy shoes and bring water for this interactive class. They also need to sign up online at this link. They can call Keefer at 719-940-3586 with questions.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Last Blast for Summer Traffic

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate heavy traffic inRead More

CPW to offer free Hunter Ed class, Survival 101 class in September

LA JUNTA, Colorado – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering two free classes to residentsRead More

  • Overnight full-ramp closures from northbound I-225 to westbound I-70

  • No new cases of sudden and severe lung illness associated with vaping

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Samson has received donation of body armor

  • One confirmed case, one suspected case of sudden and severe lung illness tied to vaping

  • Bear responsible for biting restaurant manager in Aspen located, euthanized

  • Experiments illuminate key component of plants’ immune systems

  • Fishing is Fun grants awarded for 11 Colorado angling projects

  • Algae blooms: what to know and what you can do

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: