CPW to offer free Hunter Ed class, Survival 101 class in September

LA JUNTA, Colorado – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering two free classes to residents of Southeast Colorado in early September.

The first is a Hunter Education Internet Completion Course planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Sept. 7, at the La Junta Police Department Memorial Range, 27510 Target Road, La Junta.

Participants in this free course first need to complete an approved internet course and bring printed proof.

They also need to sign up online at this link. If they have questions they can call the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525, or CPW’s Steve Keefer at 719-940-3586.

The next day, on Sunday, Sept. 8, CPW will be offering Survival 101 from 2-5 p.m. at the Rocky Ford State Wildlife Area, 21898 Otero County Road 805.

The course is free. Participants should wear a hat and sturdy shoes and bring water for this interactive class. They also need to sign up online at this link. They can call Keefer at 719-940-3586 with questions.

