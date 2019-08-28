Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Samson has received donation of body armor

| August 27, 2019

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Samson has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Troy DeCoux and friends of Pflugerville, Texas and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love -Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass. whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,400 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

Samson, a Belgian Malinois, is certified with the National Police Canine Association for handler protection, fugitive apprehension and various wildlife species odor detection, is working hard to help protect Colorado’s natural resources and all of those who enjoy them. Samson’s handler, Ian Petkash, is the wildlife officer for the Lake George District.

 

