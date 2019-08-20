Colorado among the top states for treating tobacco addiction

DENVER: Colorado ranked third out of 48 states for providing treatment for tobacco addiction through a quitline. Quitlines provide resources proven to help tobacco users quit, such as coaching and medications.

Each year, the North American Quitline Consortium surveys state quitlines. Nationwide, quitline use has declined over the last several years. In Colorado, quitline enrollment has increased steadily since 2014.

Between July 2017 and June 2018, more than 25,000 Coloradans enrolled in the Colorado QuitLine. The following year, more than 29,000 Coloradans enrolled. During this period, the number of 12- to 17-year-olds who enrolled in the program almost quadrupled.

With support, smokers are more likely to quit successfully. Two-thirds of smokers trying to quit don’t get any help at all. The North American Quitline Consortium study showed about three times more smokers got support through the quitline in Colorado compared to the national average. This support increases the chances that Colorado smokers will be successful when they try to quit.

“Our research shows that adults who get QuitLine coaching and medications have a seven-fold increase in quitting compared to people who try to quit without support,” said Thomas Ylioja, clinical services director of National Jewish Health. National Jewish Health is the academic hospital that operates the Colorado QuitLine.

Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in Colorado, killing more than 5,100 people each year. Health care costs related to smoking add up to more than $654 per Colorado household per year. Helping smokers quit saves all Coloradans money on health care costs.

The Colorado QuitLine has provided free, proven tobacco treatment since 2002. Quitline coaching services are available to anyone over the age of 12 trying to quit any tobacco product, including nicotine vape products. Free medications also are available to people over 18. New quitline features make it easier than ever to get free help. These include a simple sign-up process and the ability to access medication and coaching online.

For more information about the Colorado QuitLine, or to enroll today, visit coquitline.org.

