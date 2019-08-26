Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) scheduled to vote on a ballot measure to fund Arapahoe County’s public safety needs.

WHAT: At a public meeting on August 27, the five County commissioners will vote on a resolution to ask Arapahoe County voters to approve a property tax increase that would fund important public safety programs, including the construction of a new jail. If approved, the measure would be put to County voters this November.

This meeting culminates years of research, analysis, and public engagement conducted by Arapahoe County and its Long Range Planning Committee (LRPC). Convened in early 2019, the group of 25 county residents, business leaders and non-profit representatives is helping guide the BOCC in making decisions about the rapidly growing County’s future needs, including transportation, infrastructure, and public safety. Earlier this month the committee unanimously recommended that the Board pursue a new jail and associated new revenue sources to fund the project.

The public is invited to make comments about the resolution during the August 27 meeting, prior to the Board’s action. Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will also outline his department’s position on the need for these new facilities.

WHAT: Special Board of County Commissioner public meeting to decide whether to refer a measure to the 2019 ballot. To see the agenda, click here.

WHEN: August 27, 2019, 1:30 p.m., followed by a media availability session

WHO: The Arapahoe County Commissioners and Sheriff Brown will be available to answer questions about the decision immediately following the meeting.

WHERE: Arapahoe County Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince Street, Littleton

Additional information on the process convened by the county is available at ArapahoeGov.com/CountyConversations



