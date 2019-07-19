Western Museum of Mining & Industry Announces Dates for 1st Annual Antique Artisans & Machinery Faire

(Colorado Springs, CO) — The Western Museum of Mining and Industry (WMMI) recently announced the dates of its 1st Annual Antique Artisans & Machinery Faire at 225 North Gate Boulevard for both residents and tourists to enjoy.

The Faire will feature outdoor machinery exhibits in live, working action including: a 1920s Osgood Steam Shovel, Trammer, and 10-Stamp Mill. The event is designed to build awareness and educate the community about the importance of these such machines (and others) during the early mining days and how they played a role in Colorado mining history. “We’re thrilled to open up some of our rarely-seen outdoor exhibits” says Grant Dewey, Executive Director of WMMI. “In order to ensure their preservation, we only operate the museum’s outdoor displays on special occasions” continues Dewey. “Several of them date all the way back to the 1800s, so to see them still fully operational is quite the experience.”

More than thirty craft vendors and artisans from across the Pikes Peak Region are expected to attend. Food vendors and concessions will be onsite and the event is friendly for all ages. Kids can partake in an old fashioned barrel train ride and families can try their hand at panning for gold.

The Faire will run both August 10 and 11 (Saturday and Sunday) from 9am until 4pm each day. Admission is $7 per person (14 and older), $6 per person (4-13), and children 3 and under are free.

In addition to the outdoor festivities, the multi-purpose museum exhibit building, where indoor guided tours happen at 10:00am and 1:00pm will be open normal hours. Guests that tour the indoor facility can witness a fully operational 1895 Corliss Steam Engine, take a step back in time through a walk-through mine shaft exhibit built by Colorado School of Mines, and learn all about the Chilean Miners Rescue Pod. Regular museum admission applies for the indoor exhibit building and may be purchased separately at the museum front desk or online via wmm.org

For more information about the Antique Artisans & Machinery Faire or WMMI, contact Marketing & Communications Coordinator Jamie Briem-Martinez at 719-488-0880 or *protected email*

