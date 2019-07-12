Rifle Falls State Park and hatchery is inaccessible due to road collapse, campers and visitors urged to avoid the area

RIFLE, Colo., Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising the public that due to significant damage to a large section of Colorado Highway 325, access to Rifle Falls State Park and Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery will remain inaccessible until further notice.

According to CDOT, a 200 feet-long by 12-foot wide section of the northbound lane sloughed off earlier today, significantly limiting access to the area.

Anyone planning to visit Rifle Falls or the Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery is asked to avoid the area and make alternative plans.

CPW will advise campers planning to stay at the park about the status of their reservation, and help find alternative locations for recreation.

For more information about Rifle Falls State Park and the Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery, contact the park at 970-625-1607.

For more information about the road and repairs, contact the Colorado Department of Transportation at 719-580-8225.

