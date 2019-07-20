PUC to solicit input on rules to implement railroad fining authority

DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) said today it would seek input from stakeholders about how to implement fining authority for railroad crossing safety matters granted by the passage of Senate Bill 19-236.

The bill, which reauthorized the PUC for seven years, added a provision allowing the Commission to impose a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per offense on railroad companies that fail to comply with a PUC order or rule on railroad crossing safety.

The PUC is requesting written comment by Aug. 15 about what should be included when it initiates a rulemaking to implement the fining authority. PUC staff also intends to conduct workshops and webinars that would allow statewide participation from towns and cities, counties, state agencies, railroads and other interested entities.

The information received from this stakeholder input process will be used to develop proposed rules that will be issued in a separate proceeding at a later date.

Interested persons may submit written comments by using the PUC’s on-line comment form at www.dora.state.co.us/pacific/puc/puccomments under proceeding number 19M-0379R.

