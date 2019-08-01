Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus to be held in Fort Collins on Aug. 14

DENVER — The Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus will meet in Fort Collins to discuss a variety of important issues involving hunting, fishing and conservation. Hunters and anglers are invited to attend and meet with their regional delegates at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Council Tree Library located at 2733 Council Tree Ave.

In a continuing effort to provide hunters and anglers with opportunities to comment about a variety of wildlife management concerns, Colorado Parks and Wildlife formed the Sportsperson Caucus in 2012. The caucus consists of elected and appointed delegates from each of the state’s four wildlife management regions. They meet twice annually at the regional level to collect input from constituents. The input is then presented to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s leadership at the statewide meetings, also held twice each year.

The agenda for the meeting will be as follows:

Update on the 2020-24 Big Game Season Structure

Eastern plains rifle deer hunting season

Expansion of the Public Access Program by 100,000 acres in time for the fall 2019 hunting season

Open forum discussion

In addition to voicing their opinions at regional meetings, members of the public can contact their local representatives directly at any time.

Regional Sportsmen’s Caucus meetings are open to participation by any hunter or angler who has an interest in the region. The meetings can include any number of participants; no active hunter or angler will be excluded from the discussion.

For more information about the Sportsmen’s Roundtable, go to http://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx

What: Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14

Where: Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Ave, Fort Collins

