Lynne Steketee Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at CO Dept of Natural Resources

| July 26, 2019

Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Executive Director Dan Gibbs announced today the promotion of Lynne Steketee, as Chief Operating Officer for the Department. 

“I am excited to promote Lynne Steketee as the new Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Natural Resources,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “Lynne brings a unique and professional skillset to DNR with an innovative approach to streamline processes to support DNR employees and improve programs.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Lynne will provide overall vision, management and direction for accounting, procurement, and human resources functions, as well as serving as the department’s liaison with the Governor’s Office of Information Technology and the Department of Personnel and Administration/Division of Human Resources and Central Services. In line with the Department’s focus on efficiency and building on employees existing talents, Lynne will retain her role as Human Resources Director.

Lynne has been at the Department of Natural Resources since 2017, before that she served in the State Office of the Auditor, and worked in the private sector for technology companies, Spectranetics and the Intel Corporation in Colorado Springs

 

