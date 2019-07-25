Gardner Hosts President of Taiwan in Colorado

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, hosted President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen and high-ranking Taiwanese officials in Colorado this weekend. President Tsai’s visit marks the first time a sitting president of Taiwan has visited the state of Colorado. Senator Gardner and President Tsai had a productive meeting discussing the U.S.-Taiwan relationship, national security issues, and trade between the United States and Taiwan. “It was a pleasure to meet with President Tsai in Colorado and celebrate the friendship between the United States and Taiwan,” said Senator Gardner. “As China continues its aggressive campaign to delegitimize Taiwan, it’s important for the United States to reaffirm our support for the people of Taiwan and maintain our strong friendship.”

“I want to thank Senator Gardner for introducing the beauty, culture, and innovation of his home state of Colorado to our delegation and the Taiwanese people. We celebrated the U.S.-Taiwan friendship and looked forward to an even stronger partnership to come,” said President Tsai.

Studying Renewable Energy

“President Tsai and I visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden to examine the latest cutting-edge research in renewable and efficient energy. As Taiwan looks to develop more sustainable and renewable energy methods, there’s no better place to see the science firsthand than the NREL,” said Gardner.

Dinner in Denver

“Elected leaders in Colorado held a dinner in President Tsai’s honor and celebrated the friendship between the United States and Taiwan. It was wonderful to have Governor Polis, Congressman Lamborn, and members of the Colorado legislature together to show their support for Taiwan and the partnership between our two countries,” said Gardner.

A U.S.-Taiwan Partnership in Colorado

“It was really special to be able to show President Tsai the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Earth Observing Laboratory in Boulder,” said Gardner. “It’s home to COSMIC-2, a joint project between the United States and Taiwan that researches and shares weather data around the world. This is just one example of how partnership between Taiwan and the United States makes the world a better place.”

Standing with the People of Taiwan

Senator Gardner authored the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act (ARIA) of 2018, which was signed into law on December 31, 2018, and represents a generational policy framework to enhance U.S. leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and to demonstrate a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Among its key provisions is a requirement to significantly enhance U.S. support for Taiwan, through regular arms sales and high-level visits.

In May, the U.S. Senate passed Senator Gardner’s resolution commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act and reaffirming the U.S.-Taiwan relationship. Senator Gardner also introduced the bipartisan Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act, which requires a U.S. strategy to engage with governments around the world to support Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition and participation in appropriate international organizations.

In February, Senators Gardner, Rubio (R-FL), Cotton (R-AR), Cornyn (R-TX), and Cruz (R-TX) wrote to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urging her to invite President Tsai Ing-wen to address a joint session of Congress.

