Gardner, Gillibrand Commend House Passage of Bipartisan 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) released the following statements today after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act, legislation they are lead cosponsors of in the U.S. Senate.

“After today’s strong bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, permanent reauthorization of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund is one step closer to being signed into law,” said Senator Gardner. “After everything the first responders of 9/11 did for us, our nation cannot and will not turn its back on them. I urge the Senate to take up this legislation as soon as possible and send it to the president’s desk to honor the heroes of 9/11 and ensure they have the support they’ve earned and desperately need.”

“I commend the House for passing the ‘Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act’ and doing the right thing for our heroes,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Our 9/11 first responders are back in Washington today with Jon Stewart for what should be the last time. The Senate Majority Leader gave his commitment to get this bill done in the next two weeks and we now have 72 bipartisan cosponsors — which means there are no excuses. It would be unconscionable for the Senate to ask 9/11 responders to spend any more of their precious time walking the halls of Congress and fighting to make the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund permanent. This needs to get done now. We need to let these men and women get back to their lives and families. We need to show with our actions — not just our words — that we will never forget what these heroes did for our nation. We owe them nothing less.”

