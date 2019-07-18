Gardner, Coons, Scott, Rosen Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation to Support Investment in US Manufacturing

| July 18, 2019

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced legislation to increase investment in American small manufacturers. The Strengthening Investment to Grow Manufacturing in America (SIGMA) Act would support American manufacturers through increasing affordable loans, incentivizing operation growth, and expanding financial resources and education assistance to small manufacturers. A companion bill in the House was introduced by U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Tom Reed (R-NY).

The SBA’s 7(a) and 504 loan programs assist small businesses by providing federally guaranteed loans for businesses. These loan programs, along with the SBA’s Small Business Investment Company, provide investment in America’s start-up manufacturers and growing businesses that have limited access to cash reserves. The SIGMA Act spurs additional investment for small manufacturing businesses in low- or moderate-income areas, rural areas, areas of high unemployment, and those that are veteran-owned, minority-owned, woman-owned, or are important to national security 

“For the sake of national and economic security, the United States must remain a global leader in manufacturing,” said Senator Gardner. “But small manufacturing can face some of the steepest startup costs. The SIGMA Act will help ensure small manufacturing entrepreneurs have access to capital to start and grow their businesses. This legislation will create jobs, spur investments in our local communities – particularly our rural economies – and strengthen American manufacturing.”

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Gardner, Coons, Scott, Rosen Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation to Support Investment in US Manufacturing

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tim Scott (R-SC),Read More

New research shows importance of climate on spruce beetle flight

If the climate continues warming as predicted, spruce beetle outbreaks in the Rocky Mountains couldRead More

  • CPW reminds the public not to feed wildlife and to maintain safe distances from them on Mount Evans

  • Mule train helps CPW restore rare Hayden Creek cutthroat to mountain stream

  • Longtime wildlife officer, administrator Brett Ackerman to lead CPW’s Southeast Region

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Samson to get donation of body armor.

  • Registration is open for Bike to Work Day on June 26

  • National emergency alerts potentially vulnerable to attack

  • JBC Dems Tout Strong Economic Growth After Newly Released Budget Forecast

  • June forecast shows continued growth for Colorado economy

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: