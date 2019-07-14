Gardner, Colleagues Announce Formation of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus

Washington, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Republicans in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives announced today the formation of the bicameral Roosevelt Conservation Caucus (RCC). The RCC will embrace and promote constructive efforts to address environmental problems, responsibly plan for all market factors, and base policy decisions on science and quantifiable facts.

“In Colorado we are blessed with abundant and diverse natural resources, and we take pride in being responsible stewards of the environment,” said Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado), co-chair of the Senate Caucus. “Every American should want to protect the environment and pass our beautiful country on to the next generation better and cleaner than it was given to us. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues today to officially launch the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, a platform that will help shine more light on Republican efforts on innovative, economically viable policies which will both improve the environment and make sure the American people continue to have the highest quality of life possible.”

