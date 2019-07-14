Gardner, Colleagues Announce Formation of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus

| July 14, 2019

Washington, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Republicans in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives announced today the formation of the bicameral Roosevelt Conservation Caucus (RCC). The RCC will embrace and promote constructive efforts to address environmental problems, responsibly plan for all market factors, and base policy decisions on science and quantifiable facts.   

“In Colorado we are blessed with abundant and diverse natural resources, and we take pride in being responsible stewards of the environment,” said Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado), co-chair of the Senate Caucus. “Every American should want to protect the environment and pass our beautiful country on to the next generation better and cleaner than it was given to us. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues today to officially launch the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, a platform that will help shine more light on Republican efforts on innovative, economically viable policies which will both improve the environment and make sure the American people continue to have the highest quality of life possible.”

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DOC Reaches Settlement with Lindsay Saunders-Velez

(July 12) — The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) reached a settlement with Lindsay Saunders-Velez,Read More

Division of Insurance orders Anthem to refund nearly $1.3M to Colorado consumers

DENVER — The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory AgenciesRead More

  • Gardner, Colleagues Announce Formation of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus

  • Gardner, Bennet Introduce Cybersecurity Legislation to Protect Energy Grid

  • July: National Auto Theft Prevention Month; Auto Theft Rises in Colorado for 6th Consecutive Year

  • Utah resident, owner of northwest Colorado game hunting ranch convicted of importing prohibited sheep

  • Wolf sighted in Jackson County confirmed to be from Wyoming’s Snake River pack

  • Gardner-Supported Bill to Prevent Officer Suicides Heads to President’s Desk

  • Routine stop turns into chase, eventual capture of wanted fugitive

  • Rifle Falls State Park and hatchery is inaccessible due to road collapse, campers and visitors urged to avoid the area

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: