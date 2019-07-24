Dream Stream cleanup coming on Aug. 10

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain State Park officials are partnering with Landon Mayer Fly Fishing to host the fourth annual “Clean the Dream” volunteer event on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The volunteer event is focused on cleaning up the Dream Stream, a Gold Medal water on the Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area that is the section of the South Platte River between Spinney Mountain Reservoir and Elevenmile Reservoir. The Dream Stream is famous for its runs of rainbow and cutthroat trout in the spring and brown trout and kokanee salmon in the fall.

“This is our way of giving back to a river that provides so many anglers such great rewards,” said Park Ranger Kasey McClurg.

CPW is expecting a very large number volunteers from across the country to participate in the event and keep the Gold Medal water pristine.

Participants are asked to meet at the Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area parking lot off of County Road 59 near the bridge to break into groups to clean the complex.

Thanks to Landon Mayer Fly Fishing and event sponsors, free food and drinks along with raffle prizes will be provided to participants.

No registration is required. For questions, please contact Eleven Mile State Park at 719-748-3401.

https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/ElevenMile

