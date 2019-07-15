DOC Reaches Settlement with Lindsay Saunders-Velez

(July 12) — The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) reached a settlement with Lindsay Saunders-Velez, a transgender inmate who was assaulted and raped on multiple occasions while in male facilities. The settlement, which follows recent policy changes for transgender inmates, will award Ms. Saunder-Velez $170,000 and prohibit male personnel from strip-searching her.

“I watched with sadness, frustration and dismay as Ms. Saunders-Velez was traumatized repeatedly while in DOC custody, including in places where there were known threats of assault and rape against her,” said Representative Leslie Herod (D-Denver). “Ultimately, she sued the state and DOC, and in 2018, Rep. Adrienne Benavidez and I introduced a resolution requesting that DOC reform its antiquated policies addressing the treatment and placement of transgender inmates. This settlement and the DOC’s recent policy changes for transgender inmates represent progress.”

“I am proud and honored to know Lindsay. Her brave work on behalf of all transgender inmates was not in vain. One step at a time, we will bring complete dignity to, and safety for, our transgender inmates.”

The Colorado Department of Corrections’ explained four recent policy shifts as:

• 1) CDOC has expanded medical provider responsibilities to assume the treatment and monitoring of transgender offenders at intake and post-intake, and has implemented an intake process to address housing and placement options on a case-by-case basis and in coordination with the Gender Dysphoria Treatment Committee.

• 2) Once placed in a particular facility, transgender offenders are re-assessed by the mental health clinician, primary health care provider, and the living unit supervisor (CO III or equivalent) every six months to review housing arrangements, program and work assignments, and any threats to safety experienced by the offender. This information is then sent to the Gender Dysphoria and Treatment Committee for review.

• 3) Colorado allows transgender offenders to access and purchase personal hygiene and commissary items that are appropriate for their gender identity.

• 4) CDOC has implemented agency-wide training regarding the use of pronouns and respectful interactions with transgender offenders.

