Destination Maternityâ Denver to Host Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra Event in Honor of National Breastfeeding Week

| July 31, 2019

In honor of National Breastfeeding Week, Destination Maternity is hosting the Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra Event on Tuesday, August 6th from Noon–2p.m., at the Denver-area store located at 9611 E. County Line Rd., Englewood, CO. New and expecting moms can receive a complimentary bra fitting, enjoy PEEKABOO Organic Ice Cream, meet event co-host and Denver digital influencer Moda Prints and visit the Pumpspotting Tour Bus.

The first 50 women to attend the event will receive a swag bag which includes a $25.00 Destination Maternity gift card good towards the purchase of the five-star rated Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra!

  • Date/Time:                        Tuesday, August 6, 2019
    •  Noon-2p.m.
  • Location: Destination Maternity Store at the Denver Centennial Promenade
    • 9611 E. County Line Rd.,  Englewood, CO
  • Promotion: First 50 women to receive a swag bag with $25 gift card

 

Additional Opportunities:

  • Complimentary Bra Fittings – Attendees will have the opportunity to receive complimentary bra fittings and shopping guidance by Destination Maternity.
  • Visit Pumpspotting Tour Bus – The Pumpspotting Tour Bus is pulling up to Destination Maternity in support of Denver moms. Attendees may tour the 40-foot RV, relax in the breastfeeding nursing suite, enjoy snacks and get answers to lactation questions.  
  •  Fit4Mom Denver Raffle and Free Classes – Attendees may enter a raffle for the chance to win a $75 Fit4Mom gift card. Event attendees will also each receive one week of free classes. Fit4Mom has the nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness programs.

Contact:              Mary Di Brita, Circle Public Relations, mary@circlepublicrelations.com

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Destination Maternityâ Denver to Host Seamless Maternity and Nursing Bra Event in Honor of National Breastfeeding Week

In honor of National Breastfeeding Week, Destination Maternity is hosting the Seamless Maternity and NursingRead More

Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus to be held in Fort Collins on Aug. 14

DENVER — The Northeast Region Sportsperson Caucus will meet in Fort Collins to discuss aRead More

  • Dream Stream cleanup coming on Aug. 10

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Prepares for Operation Dry Water

  • Registration is open for Bike to Work Day on June 26

  • Training for Armed School Personnel

  • Jackson Lake State Park and CPW join national campaign to raises awareness of dangers associated with boating under the influence

  • Remember the Fallen – Memorial Day Services along the I-70 Corridor

  • State track meet to commence Thursday; many locals involved

  • ArapCo commissioner, sheriff to visit I-70 Corridor May 23

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: