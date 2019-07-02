Colorado State Patrol asking for witnesses in fatal crash

LARIMER COUNTY – The Colorado State Patrol is asking for assistance from anyone that may have witnessed a fatal crash or the moments before it.

At approximately 12:45 AM on Thursday, June 27, a black 2007 Pontiac G5 and a black Honda motorcycle were both traveling southbound on Interstate 25 near mile marker 265 in Larimer County (near the city of Ft. Collins). The vehicles collided in the lane of traffic, resulting in the male driver of the motorcycle being ejected; he was declared dead on scene. The female driver of the Pontiac initially left the scene on foot and was shortly afterward apprehended. She has been identified as Kassy Winburn, 34, of Ft. Collins CO.

The deceased male is Joseph Kroiss, 38, of Greeley, CO.

Investigators are asking anyone that witnessed the crash or either vehicle prior to the crash to contact the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 3C191241.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout