Colorado Parks and Wildlife preparing for leftover license sales beginning August 6

DENVER, Colo.— Colorado Parks and Wildlife locations statewide are preparing for Leftover Day on Tuesday, August 6, beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain time. For those new to Leftover Day, the first Tuesday in August, this year August 6, is the date CPW begins selling licenses that have gone through the draw process but still have a quota remaining.

Licenses offered during the draw but not yet claimed often represent prime hunting opportunities and become available on a first come, first served basis on Leftover Day. In the past, lines have accumulated long before our office doors open as hunters try to get the first shot at prime hunting licenses left over from the draw. However, hopeful hunters may also opt to avoid the crowds by purchasing their license online at cpwshop.com. Hunters may also purchase by phone at 800-244-5613, at CPW offices and parks, and CPW sales agents.

The 2019 Leftover List is available on CPW’s website, allowing sportspersons to find the specific licenses they hope to purchase on Leftover Day. Tips for purchasing online or at CPW offices are provided below.

Online Purchase Prep

Hunters are encouraged to make sure their account is valid at cpwshop.com. Be prepared for Leftover Day by completing the following checklist BEFORE purchases begin on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 a.m MDT.

1. Validate or create your customer account.

If you are an existing customer, log in to cpwshop.com to confirm that you can access your account. If you forgot your password, click the “forgot your password” link to have a new one sent. If you are experiencing issues logging in to your account, please call CPW at 303-297-1192 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. MT) or Aspira at 800-244-5613 (24/7) for assistance.

If you are unsure whether or not you are a customer with an account, please use the LOOK UPfunction to see if you have an existing account. CAUTION: Do not create multiple accounts. Purchasing licenses with multiple accounts could potentially invalidate your sale. If you are unable to find an account for yourself, please create an account. If you are experiencing issues looking up or creating an account, please call CPW at 303-297-1192 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MDT) or Aspira at 800-244-5613 (24/7) for assistance.

2. Confirm account details.

Check that your contact info is correct, including phone, email, and physical and mailing addresses. You will need to enter your credit card information when you check out (VISA, MASTERCARD OR DISCOVER) or use a CPW gift certificate. Your credit card on file will not be charged automatically.

3. Advice and best practices for making your online purchase.

Once license sales begin, the Leftover List will be automatically updated every 5 minutes. All reissued licenses that were processed prior to the creation of the Leftover List will be available on Leftover Day. Any reissued licenses processed after the Leftover List creation will be available beginning August 13.

Remember, the purchase of a license is not official until you click “Submit Payment” and receive confirmation that your order is complete. Licenses are NOT “held” once added to your cart; the first person to complete a transaction for a specific license will receive the license.

CPW’s purchasing system functions best on modern, high-speed internet, and is not optimized for dial-up internet. If users will be purchasing a license using dial-up internet, it is possible that the session may be timed out. Please plan accordingly.

Visit CPW’s Leftover Day tips page for more information.

In-person Purchase Prep

Those who plan to purchase leftover licenses at CPW sales agents or CPW offices or parks should be well-prepared before they arrive. This will help the transaction process run as efficiently as possible.

If you are planning on purchasing a license, be sure to have the following:

Your driver’s license/state-issued identification card (or valid passport if not a US citizen),

Proof of hunter education: hunter education card​ or a Colorado hunting license with verified hunter education,

Your social security number (anyone 12 years of age and older are required to give their social security number, if not already on file),

Your customer identification number (CID), if you have previously purchased a license in Colorado,

Proof of residency​, if you are planning to purchase a resident license,

A prioritized list of hunt codes for licenses you are interested in.

​If purchasing a license for someone else (which can only be done IN PERSON), the buyer must bring the following for the hunter:

​A clear copy of both sides of their driver’s license/state-issued identification card,

A clear copy of both sides of their hunter education card or a previous Colorado hunting license with verified hunter education,

Their social security number (anyone 12 years of age and older are required to give their social security number, if not already on file),

Their customer identification number (CID), if they have previously purchased a license in Colorado,

A prioritized list of hunt codes they are interested in.

​IMPORTANT: You cannot purchase a license for someone else over the phone. The option to buy for someone else is only available in person. Please call the office or CPW sales agent you plan to visit ahead of time to find out their procedures for Leftover Day, as procedures can vary from location to location.

If applying by phone please note that there will be longer than usual wait times for both Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Aspira. To expedite the purchasing process, please try purchasing your license online at cpwshop.com.

Coming August 8: Over-The-Counter & Over-The-Counter with Caps Licenses

Over-the-counter (OTC) licenses, available to resident and nonresident hunters, are restricted to certain units, seasons, and manners of take. These licenses are not limited in quota, so customers can purchase these licenses at any time until the day before the hunting season begins. After the season starts, these licenses are available at CPW locations only, with the exception of archery elk OTC licenses and plains elk OTC licenses, which can be purchased at any CPW sales agent. Customer bag limits still apply.

Over-the-counter with caps licenses are licenses with a limited quota only available on a first-come, first-served basis for both resident and nonresident hunters.

Both over-the-counter and over-the-counter licenses with caps are sold online at cpwshop.com, by phone at 800-244-5613 or at CPW locations and sales agents, starting at 9 a.m. MDT on August 8.

For more information on OTC and OTC with caps licenses, please see the 2019 Colorado Big Game Brochure.

