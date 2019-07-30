Citizen committee evaluating fiscal options in Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Long Range Planning Committee will continue its evaluation of how Arapahoe County can best meet future needs, especially public safety issues posed by aging facilities at the Arapahoe County Justice Center.

WHAT: Key elements and construction costs under review:

Replace existing Arapahoe County Detention Center: $464 million

Replace the Arapahoe County District Court House: $425 million

Upgrade District Attorney facilities: $42 million

Arapahoe County’s current and projected budget cannot absorb these costs. The County could pay for the proposal by asking voters to approve either a property tax or sales tax increase. For example:

Constructing, operating and maintaining a new jail, courthouse and DA facilities would cost taxpayers $8.43 a month in property taxes on a $380,000 home (county average price) or 58 cents in sales tax on every $100 spent.

The Committee will be discussing all funding options and whether or not to recommend any sort of increase to the Board of County Commissioners in early August.

WHO: 25 residents, business leaders and nonprofit representatives from the county.

WHEN: 4 p.m., July 30, 2019

WHERE: The Arapahoe Room at Lima Plaza, 6954 South Lima Street, Centennial

More information is available at www.arapahoegov.com/countyconversations