Cherry Creek State Park’s natural swim area temporarily closed

AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek State Park’s designated natural swim area is temporarily closed because routine water quality tests, performed to meet Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) requirements, contained higher than allowable E. coli bacteria levels.

The beach area and other water related activities such as boating, waterskiing, paddleboarding and fishing will remain open to the public. Only the swim area is closed.

“These closures are not a common occurrence, but can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain which we have had a lot of lately,” said Cherry Creek State Park Manager Jason Trujillo.

The swim area originally closed on Tuesday. The water gets tested daily to monitor the situation and when the bacteria levels meet CDPHE standards, the swim area will be reopened. Water quality testing in natural swimming areas is mandated by the CDPHE and the Colorado Board of Health. It is required to report water quality data to the CDPHE on a regular basis during the swimming season to ensure public health and safety.

For information on when the swim area will reopen, follow us on Twitter at @CPW_NE, or visit our website at https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/cherrycreek.

For more information regarding Colorado natural swim area monitoring, please visit CDPHE’s web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/swim-beach-monitoring

