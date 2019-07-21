Cherry Creek State Park’s natural swim area reopened

AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek State Park’s designated natural swim area reopened on Sunday, July 14.

The water in the swim area was tested on Saturday and the results Sunday showed that E. coli bacteria levels were once again well within the allowable standards.

According to Cherry Creek Park Manager Jason Trujillo, “These closures are not a common occurrence, but can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain which we have had a lot of lately.”

Park staff closed the area to swimming on Tuesday immediately after getting the test results showing higher than allowable E. coli bacteria levels.

Open seasonally in the summer, the sandy beach with a roped-off swimming area is a great place for water play at Cherry Creek State Park. There is a bathhouse with restrooms located at the beach for convenience.

Colorado State Park swim beaches do not have lifeguards on duty. Swim at your own risk. Children must be supervised by adults at all times. Please don’t take glass, charcoal grills and pets on the beach and please keep the beach clean by “packing out what you pack in.”

All vehicles entering the park must have a parks pass, but there is no additional charge to use the swim area.

https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/cherrycreek

