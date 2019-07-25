August at the DAM: Last Chance to See Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America and Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze, Phantom Canyon Opens, Untitled Final Friday: A(me)ricana and Other Highlights

Time is running out to see two amazing exhibitions on view at the Denver Art Museum (DAM) this summer.

On view through Aug. 18, Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze is the first major museum exhibition for one of the most acclaimed emerging artists working today, Denver-born Jordan Casteel. #JordanCasteelatDAM

Through Aug. 25, Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America explores how employing playfulness allowed designers to bring fresh ideas to the American home, children’s toys and play spaces, and corporate identities. #SummerofPlay2019

Opening Aug. 25, Phantom Canton: A Digital Circuit invites visitors to journey along the circuit of balconies, landings and stairs within the atrium of the Hamilton Building to discover 15 digital artworks that make up this new exhibition.

Also on view:

La Musidora, a combination of the Spanish words “la música” (music) and “la mecedora” (rocking chair), has returned to delight kids and adults alike. Take part in this interactive outdoor art installation and make musical sounds by gently rocking colorfully woven chairs in tandem.

Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection displays about 60 paintings gifted to the museum by the Berger Collection Educational Trust in 2018. This exhibition presents 500 years of British cultural history through the stories of its people, captured by the enduring brilliance of artists of the time. #TreasuresatDAM

The Light Show explores physical and symbolic representations of light in art and interconnected aspects of the overarching subject. Experience Lucas Samaras’s immersive Corridor #2 and view about 250 other objects drawn from throughout the museum’s collection. #LightatDAM

All exhibitions on view in August are included in general admission, which is free for members and youth 18 and younger.

The DAM’s 2019 Creative-in-Residence: Juntae TeeJay Hwang is hosting a series of happenings and workshops throughout August. Observe, reflect and interact with TeeJay as he explores performance art in the museum duringWednesday Happenings from 1-3 p.m. At his Saturday Studies: Performance Workshops, learn a performance and participate in a museum happening. Both are included with general admission, but pre-registration is required for the performance workshops.

There’s plenty for kids and families to enjoy as summer winds down, with Free First Saturday (Aug. 3) and Create Playdate (Aug. 14). Whenever the museum is open, step into the shining world of the new First Light Family Space for hands-on activities inspired by The Light Show or drop in to the Paint Studio and experiment with watercolors, paint a portrait or create your own abstract masterpiece. Every Saturday and Sunday, stop by to see weekend artist demonstrations from noon to 3 p.m.

At Untitled Final Friday: A(me)ricana on August 30, join performance/dance artist Kate Speer for an interactive baseball performance, a pie-eating contest, line dances and other activities drawing inspiration from The Light Show.#untitledDAM

Through Sept. 2, the DAM is offering free general admission to active duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve, as part of the Blue Star Museum Program. For other participating museums, visit the Blue Star Museums map.

Lectures and programs for adults this month include Drop-In Drawing (Aug. 13), Unplugged: Meditation (Aug. 16) and Drop-In Writing (Aug. 27).

The Hamilton Building is open seven days a week, and general admission is free for youth 18 and younger every day.

