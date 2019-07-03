Arson Investigator Announces Retirement from the State After Over 20 Years of Service

Denver, CO — Investigations Section Chief, Jerry Means and K9 Riley have announced their retirement from the State of Colorado after 20 years of dedicated service. Since joining the Colorado Department of Public Safety in 1999, Means has served the State of Colorado and the Department with honor and dedication.

Means and K9 Riley will continue to work as the Chief of Investigations with Adams County Fire Rescue, starting July 1, 2019. Means will continue to support the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) as we perform the difficult task of replacing he and Riley.

Chief Means began serving as DFPC’s primary Arson Investigator with his partner K9 Riley in 2018. Agent Means and K9 Riley responded to 83 fires in 2018 and 34 fires so far in 2019; the team has been requested to assist at 68 fire scenes, and nearly 2000 fires since joining the Colorado Department of Public Safety

“Jerry and Riley offer an extremely valuable service to the public safety community by providing investigative assistance at fire scenes, saving both time and resources for police and fire departments,” said DFPC Director Morgan. “Jerry’s passion for his profession and his outstanding investigative skills help make Colorado a safer place.”

Chief Means has been recognized by the Colorado Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators as “Arson Investigator of the year” twice, Colorado Police Officer of the Year, and has served as the President and curator of the National Fire Dog Monument located in Washington D.C. Agent Means was honored at the National Hero Dog Awards event for top law enforcement/arson K-9 in the United States in 2011. Agent Means and K9 Riley also serve as National Ambassadors to the American Humane Association, and are Celebrity Judges in the American Hero Dog Awards in Hollywood, California.

“It has been and honor to serve the citizens of this great state, and work with the finest investigators in the Nation,” said Chief Means. “My 3 working dogs and I have been blessed with amazing co-workers that have become family, love you all, be safe

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout