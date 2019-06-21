Training for Armed School Personnel

Denver, CO — FASTER* Colorado — an organization committed to making our school children as safe as possible— announces its latest training class for armed school staff members. The class will be held June 21, 22, and 23 and will be held in Adams County, CO. The training is organized in partnership with Independence Institute.

FASTER Colorado launched its first training class in 2017, and is currently in its third year of training. FASTER Colorado curriculum includes skills to stop an active killer, as well as tactical medical training to deal with related injuries such as gunshot wounds.

“Colorado law already allows K-12 school staff to carry a concealed firearm on campus, provided they are designated by their school board, or charter school board, as a school security officer. They are also required to obtain proper training,” said Laura Carno, Founder of FASTER Colorado. “Over 150 school staff in Colorado are already so designated. We provide them world-class training in stopping active killers and saving lives.”

The tuition is $1,000 per class member, and scholarships are available. FASTER Colorado is a project of Independence Institute. According to Amy Cooke, Independence Institute’s Executive VP, “We raise scholarship money, because we never want lack of training budget to keep any school personnel from having access to this lifesaving training. We are honored to partner with FASTER Colorado to help save the lives of Colorado’s school children.”

Members of the media may attend portions of the class, and conduct interviews with: FASTER Colorado Founder, Laura Carno, FASTER Colorado’s instructors (all active-duty law enforcement), and Evan Todd (Columbine survivor). At class time, there may be class attendees who are open to interviews. We ask that media not report the names, schools, or images of class attendees without that individual’s express consent.

For more information, please go to FasterColorado.com. For media questions, or to schedule an interview, please contact Laura Carno at either laura@i2i.orgor 719-492-0211. Details of the daily schedule and location will be provided to those media with interest in attending.

*Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout