Registration is open for Bike to Work Day on June 26

| June 21, 2019

For the fourth year, Arapahoe County will be participating in Colorado’s Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 26, celebrating riders at two locations. Registration for Bike to Work Day 2019 is free and encourages those who are looking to stay healthy while exploring Colorado’s trails and open spaces, de-stress and refresh in a fun and engaging way.

New and seasoned bike commuters can visit either of Arapahoe County’s water and breakfast stations from 6:30 – 9 a.m. Wednesday:

Arapahoe Rd. Trailhead: 14460-15136 E. Arapahoe Rd., Centennial, CO 80112

High Line Canal Station: South Quebec Way Trailhead, 1900 S. Quebec Way, Denver 80231

Both locations will feature Little Anita’s breakfast burritos, coffee, water and give-aways including a keepsake map of Arapahoe County Bikeways and a Mirrycle Incredibell Original Bicycle Bell promoting rider safety.

A record breaking 25,000 Coloradans are expected to ditch their cars and hit the trails for their morning commute in celebration of the event, organized by the Denver Regional Council of Governments.

Since 2003, Arapahoe County’s Open Spaces program has built or improved 67 miles of trails, funded more than 150 park and trailhead projects and conserved more than 31,000 acres of open spaces.
 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Samson to get donation of body armor.

LAKE GEORGE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Samson will receive a bullet and stab protectiveRead More

Registration is open for Bike to Work Day on June 26

For the fourth year, Arapahoe County will be participating in Colorado’s Bike to Work DayRead More

  • National emergency alerts potentially vulnerable to attack

  • JBC Dems Tout Strong Economic Growth After Newly Released Budget Forecast

  • June forecast shows continued growth for Colorado economy

  • Training for Armed School Personnel

  • Jackson Lake State Park and CPW join national campaign to raises awareness of dangers associated with boating under the influence

  • Canine cancer prevention vaccine study seeks participants

  • Citizen task force taking deeper look into Arapahoe County’s public safety and transportation concerns

  • Moose attack outside Nederland prompts warnings of potential aggressive wildlife behavior defending their young

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: