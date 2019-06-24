Longtime wildlife officer, administrator Brett Ackerman to lead CPW’s Southeast Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Brett Ackerman, a commissioned wildlife officer with deep experience in parks and wildlife law and in a variety of leadership roles has been appointed as the new Southeast Region Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Ackerman, who has served as Deputy Southeast Region Manager since 2014, was selected by Dan Prenzlow, CPW director who previously held the Southeast Region Manager title from 2005 until he recently became the director.

“We were fortunate to have many exceptional candidates apply for this role,” Prenzlow said. “Working closely with Brett the past five years, I came to know him as a true leader. He has the background needed to help CPW achieve its goals.”

Ackerman joined the former Colorado Division of Wildlife in 2000 as a District Wildlife Manager patrolling the Rifle area. Previously, he had worked for a private environmental engineering firm and for the National Park Service following his graduation from Brigham Young University in Utah.

While in Rifle, Ackerman served as an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College teaching Spanish-language courses (GED Preparation and English as a Second Language).

In 2005, he became CPW’s Regulations Manager based in Denver and spent a decade directing the state’s parks and wildlife regulations program, serving as the primary author of parks and wildlife law. He also attended the University of Colorado, earning a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in environmental policy, management and law.

In 2014, he became Deputy Southeast Region Manager where he managed the regional land use, energy, water, education, volunteer, and engineering programs and a multimillion-dollar annual budget.

As one of four CPW regional managers, Ackerman will oversee wildlife officers from Leadville to Trinidad to Burlington including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Salida, Canon City and Lamar. In addition, he will direct management on seven state parks and serve on the CPW statewide leadership team.

“I look forward to continuing CPW’s great legacy of excellence in the Southeast Region and will work hard to serve the citizens of this state and conserve natural resources so that Coloradans can always continue to live life outside,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman lives in Monument with his wife, Tara, and their five children.

