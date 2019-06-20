Jackson Lake State Park and CPW join national campaign to raises awareness of dangers associated with boating under the influence

ORCHARD, Colo. – As part of the annual Operation Dry Water campaign, Jackson Lake State Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will join in the nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend, July 5-7, is the national weekend of amplified recreational boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence. Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents. Jackson Lake State Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are reaching out to our community to encourage those who will be spending time on the water to engage in safe boating practices, which includes keeping alcohol off the boat for both operators and passengers.

“Recreational boating is an activity enjoyed by people and families nationwide. Our goal is to not only educate boaters on the dangers of drinking alcohol and boating, but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket,” said Jackson Lake Senior Ranger Luke Stucker. “Alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time on the water even more so than it does in a car because of the added stressors of sun, heat, wind, noise and the vibrations of the boat. Jackson Lake State Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife want everyone to have a great summer on the water, and to do that boaters must remain sober and alert while underway.

As part of Operation Dry Water weekend recreational boating safety volunteers, in collaboration with law enforcement in every U.S. state and territory, will be out at marinas and on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators from our waterways.

Jackson Lake State Park and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water, or operating a boat after you have consumed alcohol. Use of both legal and illegal drugs also impairs judgment and reaction time and makes it dangerous to operate a boat. In 2018, 494 impaired operators were removed by law enforcement across the country during the Operation Dry Water three-day weekend.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting https://cpw.state.co.us/ or operationdrywater.org. Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.

